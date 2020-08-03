Taney County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department reported an additional two deaths from COVID-19 Monday.

The latest victims ages were in the 70s and 80s. Health leaders report five deaths since the pandemic.

“We are heartbroken to confirm two more deaths in our county from COVID-19,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department. “We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones.”

The county says of its cases, two-thirds are considered community spread. It asks residents and visitors to the county to wear a face covering, social distance and wash hands frequently.

