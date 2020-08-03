TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Fresh Peach Salsa
This sweet and savory summer recipe has some heat too!
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Fresh Peach Salsa
Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 pound Roma tomatoes
1 red bell pepper
2 whole jalapenos
1 red onion
1.5 pounds peaches
juice of 1 lime
1 bunch of fresh cilantro
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Directions:
Dice tomatoes, jalapenos, peppers and peaches.
Combine into a bowl and add lime juice, chopped cilantro, salt and pepper. Toss well.
Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping on chicken, fish or tacos!
