TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Fresh Peach Salsa

This sweet and savory recipe has some heat too!

Fresh Peach Salsa

Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound Roma tomatoes

1 red bell pepper

2 whole jalapenos

1 red onion

1.5 pounds peaches

juice of 1 lime

1 bunch of fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

Dice tomatoes, jalapenos, peppers and peaches.

Combine into a bowl and add lime juice, chopped cilantro, salt and pepper. Toss well.

Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping on chicken, fish or tacos!

