50 Missouri health agencies have yet to receive federal aid

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Health departments in at least 50 Missouri counties have not received any money from the federal government even though the state received hundreds of millions of dollars in early May.

The Kansas City Star reorts local public health agencies across the state are trying to ramp up testing and contact tracing but say their hands are tied because the state has not delivered any federal aid. The money was given to their local county commissions instead and in many places have held up the money.

Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of contact tracing and said the work depends on local public health agencies.

