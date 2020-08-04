Advertisement

Arkansas governor targeted in pandemic unemployment fraud

Governor Hutchinson briefs the state in Fayetteville, Ark.
Governor Hutchinson briefs the state in Fayetteville, Ark.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he was targeted by scammers who fraudulently filed on his behalf for unemployment assistance intended for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson said he received a notice over the weekend that he had been approved for unemployment assistance intended for independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed. Hutchinson said he never applied for the assistance.

"It can happen to anyone," Hutchinson said. The Republican governor said the case has been referred to the FBI.

State Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said 27,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims and another 10,000 unemployment claims have been frozen after they were flagged for potential fraud. Preston said several other cabinet secretaries had received similar notices to Hutchinson's.

"We are trying to get through that backlog (of frozen claims) so we can make the payments to those who need that payment and rightfully deserve that payment," Preston said. "But we have to do our due diligence."

Connor Hagan, a spokesman for the FBI's Little Rock office, could not confirm or deny the investigation into the fraudulent claim on Hutchinson's behalf. But Hagan urged victims of unemployment fraud to report the suspected fraud to the state Division of Workforce Services, contact local to police to file an identity theft report and submit a report regarding to fraud to the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

Arkansas in May shut down its pandemic unemployment website for several days after a computer programmer applying for assistance discovered a vulnerability in the system that exposed applicants' Social Security numbers and other personal information. The FBI is investigating that incident.

Health officials on Tuesday said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 784, bringing the total number of virus cases in the state since the pandemic began in March to 45,381. The department said 6,891 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people in the state who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose by 15 to 490. The number of people hospitalized increased by 13 to 526.

___

Check out more of the AP's coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/ademillo

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: Best back-to-school tech deals

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Back-to-school shopping looks a lot different this year for many families because of virtual school. If your child needs a new laptop here are top picks on a budget.

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Officers responded to a neighborhood near National and Norton around 10:30 a.m.

News

Johnny Morris sees new vision for the former Dogpatch USA

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more really nice day

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Chiefs’ fortunate offseason helps with COVID-19 opt outs

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs have been fortunate that the two players that they've had opt out so far — running back Damien Williams chose not to play while his mother battles cancer — are at positions that they have bolstered in a big way.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,193 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases increase too

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Second day of trial for Andrew Vrba

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vrba reports.

News

Springfield man sentenced 12 years on child pornography charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for downloading and distributing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography over the internet.

News

Sales tax revenue up in Boone County and Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The pandemic has forced many businesses, cities and states to make deep cuts to their budgets. But leaders in one north Arkansas city say they received some surprising positive news: Sales tax revenue is actually up in Boone County and Harrison.