Advertisement

Arkansas revenue exceeds expectations despite pandemic

Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Asa Hutchinson(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas’ revenue at the start of fiscal year surpassed expectations despite the coronavirus pandemic, state finance officials said Tuesday

The Department of Finance and Administration said the state's net available revenue collections in July totaled $665.9 million, which was $203.1 million higher than the same month last year and $52.7 million above what was forecast for the month. Arkansas' fiscal year began July 1.

The department said all of the state's major tax collection categories were above forecast, led by sales tax collections. The state collected $236.4 million in sales taxes last month, which was $30.7 million above the same month last year and $32.5 million above forecast.

Individual income tax collections last month totaled nearly $440 million. Collections were $207.5 million higher than last year, which was due to the state moving the tax filing deadline from April to July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Collections were $17.6 million higher than forecast.

The state collected $52.8 million in corporate income taxes, which was $27.7 million higher than the same month last year and $23.7 million above forecast.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces purchase of old Dogpatch USA, reveals vision

Updated: 1 hours ago
Morris says in a statement to KY3, plans for the property remain in the early stages of exploration.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The man, in his 80s, suffered from underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus

Cards’ Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post.

Latest News

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

The state shares evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing a Texas County transgender teenager

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

State shares evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing a Texas County transgender teenager

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Prosecutors charged Andrew Vrba in the stabbing death of Ally Steinfeld, 17, who was transgender and also known as Joey.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ahhh, the pick day of the week!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Police respond to report of shooting in north Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officers responded to a neighborhood near National and Norton around 10:30 a.m. report of shooting in north Springfield

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to a neighborhood near National and Norton around 10:30 a.m.