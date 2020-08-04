Christian County health leaders report 22 new cases of COVID-19

The Christian County Health Department reports 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Health leaders say they are monitoring 118 active cases in the county. Total cases since the pandemic top at 300. Cases in the county have risen by 244 since July 2.

With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask during instances where staying more than six feet away from others is a challenge.

