Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, the blockbuster has been delayed four times since.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company’s earnings call. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters.”

