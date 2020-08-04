Advertisement

Federal data: 500 people at Missouri nursing homes have died from COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal data shows 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have died of COVID-19.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says at least 2,163 other residents and 1,314 employees were infected with the virus as of July 19.

The data includes only homes licensed by the CMS, not assisted-living communities and other types of residential care facilities.

About 200 of the 522 federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have reported at least one resident or employee has tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began.

