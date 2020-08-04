Advertisement

Health leaders hopeful the flu virus is mild this year because of COVID-19

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Although COVID-19 remains top of mind, there is another fast-spreading virus right around the corner.

“The flu is very serious and it can be deadly and it can have complications in people and we don’t want to forget about that,” said Cindy Edwards.

Cindy Edwards is a registered nurse with Cox Health. She says with COVID-19 in our area, it is best to take the symptoms associated with sickness more seriously this year.

“People might get confused, do I have the flu, do I have COVID, so anytime you have respiratory distress or ya know you have a high fever you can’t get under control that could be the flu or it could be COVID-19 so just take it seriously and seek out a medical professional to help kinda guide you through that,” said Edwards.

And if you are experiencing any of those symptoms, she says to call your doctor’s office ahead of time instead of just showing up.

“Because that decreases the chances of exposure to other people, so you want to give them a heads up, tell them what your symptoms are and you would want to ask before you come in and great hand hygiene,” said Edwards.

And while a vaccine against COVID-19 is still in development, Edwards says vaccines for this year’s influenza strain should soon be available.

“That is our number one way to prevent the flu and with this season having COVID in our communities we definitely want to take flu more serious and vaccination is key to that,” said Edwards.

