Lake Regional Hospital warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - When Lake Regional Health System started its drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in March, the number of people testing positive was low.

”In wave one, if we saw two, or three, or four positive patients per day of people coming back positive, that gives us pause.”

Now, four new positive tests done by Lake Regional is considered a slow day.

”We’ve seen as high as 26 positives per day,” said Lake Regional Health System CEO Dane Henry.

That’s not counting the tests done by the health departments in the Lake of the Ozarks region, or the Central Ozarks Medical Center, which offers free drive-thru testing at different locations through the week.

As of Tuesday, Missouri’s Department of Health shows Camden County has had 317 positive cases since testing began in March. That’s up 9 since Monday, and up 92 in the last 11 days.

Henry said the notion that there are more positive cases because testing has increased is misleading.

”Quite frankly, we’re doing more testing because we’re seeing more people who are positive,” Henry said. “That’s the logic, and virus actually really flows.”

As of August 4, there are four patients being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at Lake Regional Hospital. Six others are being treated for suspected COVID-19 symptoms, but the hospital is awaiting the test results.

The videos from crowded pool bars over Memorial Day Weekend were seen across the nation in May. The Lake region made national headlines again this past weekend, this time on TMZ.

Photos of a crowded EDM concert at Shady Gators appeared to show no social distancing or mask wearing, two things the CDC says helps slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shady Gators posted on its facebook page last week it was only allowing 50% capacity for the event, but masks were not required in Missouri.

Henry understands the exhaustion that comes with the pandemic and following guidelines. He didn’t speak on any specific event, but said we can’t let our guard down.

”We owe it to ourselves. We owe it to our family, and here in the healthcare environment, we owe it to the patients we take care of,” Henry said.

