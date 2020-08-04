Advertisement

Marshfield man accused of hiding wife’s body in freezer back in court

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man, accused of killing his wife, then hiding her body in a freezer was in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

Larry Dinwiddie faces multiple charges, including second degree murder for the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie.

“It’s kind of weird but I’m mostly over it,” said Kertis Legan, Cynthia Dinwiddie’s son.

Larry Dinwiddie is accused of beating his wife with a hammer and hiding her body inside a freezer he stored at a local storage facility for nearly four years.

Legan said that his mother abused him and his step-father.

“She wasn’t a great person at all, in any way,” he said.

He said that he was told that his mother took off all those years ago.

“I’ve honestly been trying to stay out of everything just because I put that behind me five years ago when I thought it was over,” he said.

Court documents say Dinwiddle told authorities that his wife was an abusive alcoholic.

That’s the reason why Legan said left home.

“I was living with them for a while. I had enough and I could get out so I did,” he said.

He described his step-father as a man with a kind heart.

"Defintely a people person for the most part which is weird because at home it was not the case," said Legan.

He said that even months after the discovery of his mother’s body he supports Dinwiddie.

”It was dumb to hide whatever happened but at the same time what was there to do? Nobody’s going to believe that any of the daily things that happened, happened,” explained Legan.

He said that although he’s still trying to process the trauma of his childhood and what happened to Cynthia Dinwiddie, he’s doing his best to move on.

“Some random people come up to me and hug me. In my inbox there was people talking to me. It was nice,” he said. “It was other people who had been victimized. I just feel like it helped, at least a little.”

Larry Dinwiddle waived his formal arraignment hearing Monday. He’s due back in court next month.

Dinwiddie is being held in the Webster County Jail on $1 million dollars bond.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buddy Check 3: Buddy Check 3: Free shopping for women with a mastectomy

Updated: 36 minutes ago
For 20 years BCFO has been meeting the physical, mental, and financial needs of breast cancer patients in the Ozarks.

News

Buddy Check 3: Free shopping for women with a mastectomy

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lisa Rose reports.

News

Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Arkansas ballot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

News

50 Missouri health agencies have yet to receive federal aid

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of contact tracing and said the work depends on local public health agencies.

Latest News

News

Mother speaks out month after son shot and killed in Springfield crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
An Ozark family is still grieving and searching for answers after their son was shot and killed a month from Sunday.

News

On Your Side: What to buy in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
New month, new deals. Here’s what to buy in August and save big.

News

Trial begins for man charged in murder of transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
A trial is set to start Monday for Andrew Vrba, a man facing murder charges after the death of a transgender teen in Texas County three years ago.

KY3

Camden County health leaders report 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The county reports six hospitalizations from 67 active cases.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county says of its cases, two-thirds are considered community spread.

News

SPS gives tips on keeping kids focused with online learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
With so many students learning virtually, families are having to come up with new routines to avoid distractions.