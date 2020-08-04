Marshfield man accused of hiding wife’s body in freezer back in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man, accused of killing his wife, then hiding her body in a freezer was in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

Larry Dinwiddie faces multiple charges, including second degree murder for the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie.

“It’s kind of weird but I’m mostly over it,” said Kertis Legan, Cynthia Dinwiddie’s son.

Larry Dinwiddie is accused of beating his wife with a hammer and hiding her body inside a freezer he stored at a local storage facility for nearly four years.

Legan said that his mother abused him and his step-father.

“She wasn’t a great person at all, in any way,” he said.

He said that he was told that his mother took off all those years ago.

“I’ve honestly been trying to stay out of everything just because I put that behind me five years ago when I thought it was over,” he said.

Court documents say Dinwiddle told authorities that his wife was an abusive alcoholic.

That’s the reason why Legan said left home.

“I was living with them for a while. I had enough and I could get out so I did,” he said.

He described his step-father as a man with a kind heart.

"Defintely a people person for the most part which is weird because at home it was not the case," said Legan.

He said that even months after the discovery of his mother’s body he supports Dinwiddie.

”It was dumb to hide whatever happened but at the same time what was there to do? Nobody’s going to believe that any of the daily things that happened, happened,” explained Legan.

He said that although he’s still trying to process the trauma of his childhood and what happened to Cynthia Dinwiddie, he’s doing his best to move on.

“Some random people come up to me and hug me. In my inbox there was people talking to me. It was nice,” he said. “It was other people who had been victimized. I just feel like it helped, at least a little.”

Larry Dinwiddle waived his formal arraignment hearing Monday. He’s due back in court next month.

Dinwiddie is being held in the Webster County Jail on $1 million dollars bond.

