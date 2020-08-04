Missouri cities report some poll worker no-shows

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)

Election officials in Missouri’s largest cities are reporting a steady stream of voters, though some poll workers didn’t show up for Tuesday’s primary elections.

Election directors in Kansas City and St. Louis said they each had about a couple dozen workers who were no-shows when the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. They attribute that partly to concerns about the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri in recent weeks. In both cities, substitutes were on stand by and were quickly dispatched.

Voters are deciding whether to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more low-income adults. They also are picking party candidates for governor, U.S. Congress, the state Legislature and various county offices.

Local election authorities had projected a statewide voter turnout of nearly 37%.

