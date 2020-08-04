Advertisement

Navy SEALs cut ties with museum over Colin Kaepernick video

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By JAMES LAPORTA
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH (AP) — The leader of the U.S. Navy SEAL said the unit has severed ties with the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization that is not overseen by the Navy in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The relationship came to an end over a pair of videos that surfaced on social media on Sunday that showed military dogs attacking a man in protective gear who was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The Navy condemned the video in a statement on Sunday that said the inherent message of the video is inconsistent with the value and ethos of the Navy.

The Navy said no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment were involved in the making of the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild inland weather up East Coast

Updated: moments ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

At least 50 killed, hundreds injured in huge blast in Beirut

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralyzing disease that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

Latest News

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.

News

Arkansas revenue exceeds expectations despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas’ revenue at the start of fiscal year surpassed expectations despite the coronavirus pandemic, state finance officials said Tuesday

National

Coronavirus: Parents may be spending more on back-to-school shopping than ever amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Retailers believe the coronavirus pandemic could bring increased back-to-school business.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 1 hours ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.