Parson PAC fined $2,000 for campaign finance violations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Ethics Commission has fined a political action committee that supports Gov. Mike Parson $2,000 for violations of state campaign finance laws.

The commission on Monday said Uniting Missouri PAC did not properly report the fair-market value of two flights Parson took to Washington, D.C., and Miami within 48 hours. That’s the amount of time required by law if a contribution is more than $5,000.

The Kansas City Star reports that rather than reporting the fair-market value, the PAC incorrectly reported the plane owner’s costs. The PAC will have to pay only $200 if no other campaign violations are reported in the next two years.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.