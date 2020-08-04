Advertisement

Parson PAC fined $2,000 for campaign finance violations

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Ethics Commission has fined a political action committee that supports Gov. Mike Parson $2,000 for violations of state campaign finance laws.

The commission on Monday said Uniting Missouri PAC did not properly report the fair-market value of two flights Parson took to Washington, D.C., and Miami within 48 hours. That’s the amount of time required by law if a contribution is more than $5,000.

The Kansas City Star reports that rather than reporting the fair-market value, the PAC incorrectly reported the plane owner’s costs. The PAC will have to pay only $200 if no other campaign violations are reported in the next two years.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sales tax revenue up in Boone County and Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The pandemic has forced many businesses, cities and states to make deep cuts to their budgets. But leaders in one north Arkansas city say they received some surprising positive news: Sales tax revenue is actually up in Boone County and Harrison.

Coronavirus

Federal data: 500 people at Missouri nursing homes have died from COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal data shows 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have died of COVID-19.

News

State of Arkansas reports 784 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

News

Arkansas revenue exceeds expectations despite pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas’ revenue at the start of fiscal year surpassed expectations despite the coronavirus pandemic, state finance officials said Tuesday

Latest News

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces purchase of old Dogpatch USA, reveals vision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Morris says in a statement to KY3, plans for the property remain in the early stages of exploration.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new COVID-19 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The man, in his 80s, suffered from underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus

Cards’ Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post.

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.