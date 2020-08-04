Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police arrested a shooter who fired shots during a domestic dispute in north Springfield.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near National and Norton around 10:30 a.m. Police surrounded an apartment complex in that area.

Investigators say the shooter fired shots during a domestic-related incident. The shooter fired shots into a building. Police say nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m.

