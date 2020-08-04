Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Police arrested a shooter who fired shots during a domestic dispute in north Springfield.
Officers responded to a neighborhood near National and Norton around 10:30 a.m. Police surrounded an apartment complex in that area.
Investigators say the shooter fired shots during a domestic-related incident. The shooter fired shots into a building. Police say nobody was hurt in the incident.
Police cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m.
