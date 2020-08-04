Polls are open in Missouri for the primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polls opened in Greene County with extra precautions to keep voters and volunteers safe.

Expect marks on the ground to encourage social distancing, plexiglass is placed at check-in points, and there is lots of hand sanitizer as people make their way to cast their votes.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure not only their health is protected but also that we are protecting their vote in terms that they feel safe to come out and vote,” said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk.

If you do plan to vote on Tuesday there are some changes to several polling locations. The Greene County Clerk’s Office did send postcards to registered voters in these areas, to let them know these changes:

1st/2nd Boone has been moved to Ash Grove School on 100 North Maple Ln.

5A/6A polling place has been moved to Parkview High School.

Expect to see signage leading the way to the new locations.

Sample ballots are available right HERE as well.

You’ll notice a major state issue about expanding medicare and in Springfield you will see a proposal on the ballot to allow the city to impose a fee for a Short-Term Loan Establishment permit.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.