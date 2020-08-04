Advertisement

Search continues for missing amateur MMA fighter in Branson

Man missing in Branson
Man missing in Branson(ky3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Branson needs your help in their search for their missing son.

David Koenig, an amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter, vanished in early February. He was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive.

Police say this case is active and that they are investigating any and all leads.

Koenig’s family has organized four search parties this week hoping to find him. They are looking for volunteers.

The dates, times and locations are as follow:

Wednesday, August 5 - Radisson Hotel Parking lot - 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 8 - Shopping Center near Sonic on Fall Creek Road - 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 9 - Price Chopper parking lot behind Hwy 76 Walmart - 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 10 - Lone Star parking lot - 9:30 a.m.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps Koenig’s family find him.

You can leave your tip anonymously with the Branson Police Department.

