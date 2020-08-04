Shepherd of the Hills earns award as top “Aerial Adventure Park”

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

Branson’s Shepherd of the Hills earned a USA Today distinction as the best “Aerial Adventure Park” for the second year in a row.

USA Today does an online poll of its readers and travel industry leaders to determine top attractions across the country.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted and helped us win another year,” said co-owner Jeff Johnson. “It’s great to win once, but to win twice is so amazing. We’re truly thankful.”

New owners saved the historic site in 2017. They continue to make improvements to the outdoor theater attraction. Among the new attractions and opportunities are new night Zipline Canopy tours and night rope courses to give visitors fun adventures, even after dark.

“The story of the Shepherd of the Hills will continue to be at the center of what we do,” he said. “That will stay true, even as we continue to add exciting new adventures for you to experience.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.