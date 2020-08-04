Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new COVID-19 death

In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.
In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say this is the county’s twelfth death. The man, in his 80s, suffered from underlying health conditions.

The department reports 1,318 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Health leaders currently report 518 active cases.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

