Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new COVID-19 death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say this is the county’s twelfth death. The man, in his 80s, suffered from underlying health conditions.

The department reports 1,318 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Health leaders currently report 518 active cases.

