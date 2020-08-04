Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced 12 years on child pornography charges

The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball league business.
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball league business.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for downloading and distributing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography over the internet.

Rusty J. Rose, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Rose to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration, and ordered him to pay $12,000 in restitution to his victims.

On Nov. 20, 2019, Rose pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

On July 24, 2018, law enforcement received a Cybertipline Report of a video of child pornography uploaded to Rose’s Google account.

On Sept. 27, 2018, law enforcement received another Cybertipline Report of images of child pornography uploaded to Rose’s Tumblr account. On the same day, law enforcement received additional Cybertipline Reports of child pornography videos uploaded to Rose’s Sendvid account and distributed to other users.

On Nov. 21, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Rose’s residence. Officers seized Rose’s cell phone and a Samsung tablet they found under the sink in the bathroom. During a forensic examination of Rose’s tablet investigators found 95 images and eight video files of child pornography, 633 image and 73 video files containing material that is sexually exploitative of children, and one image and one video file containing bestiality.

On Rose’s cell phone, investigators found 35 images of child pornography, 590 images of children being sexually exploited, and one image and 11 video files of bestiality. In Rose’s Mega account, which was accessed through his cell telephone, investigators found 593 images and 680 videos of child pornography, 1,070 images and 297 videos of children being sexually exploited, and one image and 11 videos of rape and/or bondage.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: Best back-to-school tech deals

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Back-to-school shopping looks a lot different this year for many families because of virtual school. If your child needs a new laptop here are top picks on a budget.

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield; no injuries reported

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Officers responded to a neighborhood near National and Norton around 10:30 a.m.

News

Johnny Morris sees new vision for the former Dogpatch USA

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Arkansas governor targeted in pandemic unemployment fraud

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he was targeted by scammers who fraudulently filed on his behalf for unemployment assistance intended for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Police arrest shooter in domestic dispute in north Springfield

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more really nice day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Chiefs’ fortunate offseason helps with COVID-19 opt outs

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs have been fortunate that the two players that they've had opt out so far — running back Damien Williams chose not to play while his mother battles cancer — are at positions that they have bolstered in a big way.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,193 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases increase too

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Second day of trial for Andrew Vrba

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vrba reports.

News

Sales tax revenue up in Boone County and Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pandemic has forced many businesses, cities and states to make deep cuts to their budgets. But leaders in one north Arkansas city say they received some surprising positive news: Sales tax revenue is actually up in Boone County and Harrison.