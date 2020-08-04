Advertisement

State of Arkansas reports 784 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Governor Hutchinson briefed the media Tuesday.
Governor Hutchinson briefed the media Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -

Arkansas on Tuesday reported 784 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 15 more people in the state have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health reported at least 45,381 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. The department said 6,891 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 475. The number of people hospitalized with the disease rose by 13 to 526.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

