38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
(Gray News) - More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The raw, frozen beef was imported on July 13 and processed into ground beef products by another company.

So far, there are no reports of illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import re-inspection.

The recall includes 80 lb. boxes containing eight 10 lb. chubs of Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef with use by/freeze by dates of August 9 or 10, 2020; pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for further distribution to retail stores.

Anyone who has bought these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

