Arkansas’ governor committed to reopening schools at end of August; daily COVID-19 cases top 900

He addressed teacher and parent concerns Wednesday during his daily briefing in Little Rock.
He addressed teacher and parent concerns Wednesday during his daily briefing in Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says state leaders are watching and learning from other states for preparing to reopen schools safely.

He addressed teacher and parent concerns Wednesday during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Hutchinson says the state is going forward with plans for reopening schools during the coronavirus crisis at the end of the month. State leaders are looking at the best practices to begin fall sports and other extracurricular activities when students return. Hutchinson says he’s putting students in a better environment when school starts, still risky, but mitigating the risk of a spread.

Health leaders reported an additional 912 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The state reported 18 new deaths from the virus. Both Benton and Washington Counties in northwest Arkansas reported fewer than 20 daily cases. The state tested 5,077 patients Tuesday.

