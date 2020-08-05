Billy Long wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Incumbent Billy Long has held off challenges from four other Republicans to win Tuesday’s GOP primary in Missouri’s 7th District.

Long, 64, of Springfield, is seeking his fifth term in Congress. He’ll be favored in the heavily Republican district in southwestern Missouri when he faces Democratic challenger Teresa Montseny in November. Montseny was unopposed on Tuesday.

Long has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. He has said he wants to add two new rules that could potentially improve the safety of creek crossings permitted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Long is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Montseny’s website says she supports criminal justice reform. She also wants to make voting easier through automatic registration, use of mail-in ballots and making Election Day a national holiday.

