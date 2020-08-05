Can you get the coronavirus more than once? Springfield infectious disease doctor weighs in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Many people may be asking if they can contract the coronavirus more than once. A lot about the virus is still really unknown right now but CoxHealth’s infectious disease doctor, Dr. Robin Trotman, says it is unlikely you would get it again this year, but you could next year.

“A lot of people will ask me, yeah I was real sick in December I think I had it and that’s probably not true,” Trotman says.

Those patients didn’t have the antibodies from COVID-19. Antibodies are the chemical in the blood that will show a previous infection. There haven’t been antibodies found in patients in America earlier than mid-January.

Trotman says if you did have the virus, those antibodies don’t necessarily protect you in the future.

“We don’t even know how long those antibodies last and we don’t even know if they’re actually protective against re-infection,” he says.

If you get COVID-19 once, getting it a second time in the future might not be as severe.

“What we’re hoping is that other arm of your immune system, your cellular immune system, may have some degree of memory in it that protects you from the severe consequences,” Trotman says.

As doctors continue to do more research and learn more on the virus, they’ll gain a better understanding of it. Trotman says right now he doesn’t think people will contract the virus again this year is because it hasn’t happened with patients who have recovered.

He says staying cautious, practicing social distancing and wearing masks are still essential in stopping the spread, even if you’ve already recovered from the virus.

“If you’ve had the infection or know you’ve been exposed and maybe had a positive test, you don’t get an immunity passport so to speak,” Trotman says. “There’s a chance you could spread the disease asymptomatically. We don’t know this. There’s so many questions left.”

