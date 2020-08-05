Advertisement

Can you get the coronavirus more than once? Springfield infectious disease doctor weighs in

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Many people may be asking if they can contract the coronavirus more than once. A lot about the virus is still really unknown right now but CoxHealth’s infectious disease doctor, Dr. Robin Trotman, says it is unlikely you would get it again this year, but you could next year.

“A lot of people will ask me, yeah I was real sick in December I think I had it and that’s probably not true,” Trotman says.

Those patients didn’t have the antibodies from COVID-19. Antibodies are the chemical in the blood that will show a previous infection. There haven’t been antibodies found in patients in America earlier than mid-January.

Trotman says if you did have the virus, those antibodies don’t necessarily protect you in the future.

“We don’t even know how long those antibodies last and we don’t even know if they’re actually protective against re-infection,” he says.

If you get COVID-19 once, getting it a second time in the future might not be as severe.

“What we’re hoping is that other arm of your immune system, your cellular immune system, may have some degree of memory in it that protects you from the severe consequences,” Trotman says.

As doctors continue to do more research and learn more on the virus, they’ll gain a better understanding of it. Trotman says right now he doesn’t think people will contract the virus again this year is because it hasn’t happened with patients who have recovered.

He says staying cautious, practicing social distancing and wearing masks are still essential in stopping the spread, even if you’ve already recovered from the virus.

“If you’ve had the infection or know you’ve been exposed and maybe had a positive test, you don’t get an immunity passport so to speak,” Trotman says. “There’s a chance you could spread the disease asymptomatically. We don’t know this. There’s so many questions left.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts say stress of pandemic, going back to school could cause sleeping problems

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Harrison comes up with solution for goose problem near lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The geese of Harrison are gone. At least for now. The birds leave behind unwanted gifts on the sidewalks around the lake, and the city has made many attempts to get rid of them. But now it has finally come up with a solution for the ongoing problem.

News

Amendment 2: What it means for the future of Medicaid in Missouri

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

SILVER ALERT: Sharp County, Ark. authorities search for missing man

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Timothy Ray Harris disappeared from 1164 River Road on July 29.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Even Warmer with a Chance for Storms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases increase too

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Wipes causing more blockage in sewage lines in Springfield

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Since the start of the pandemic, Springfield's Treatment Plant is seeing more debris in sewage lines.

News

Wipes causing more blockage in sewage lines in Springfield

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

Defense focuses on character of Texas County man accused of killing transgender teen

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Amendment 2: Medicaid expansion passes, but at what cost?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Missouri is now the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage for low-income adults. Amendment 2 passed on Tuesday by a 53-to-47 percent margin. But the economic repercussions are still to be determined.