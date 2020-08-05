Advertisement

Deputies bust driver for 200 grams of methamphetamine in Laclede County

Courtesy Laclede County
Courtesy Laclede County(KY3)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver in possession of 202 grams of methamphetamine Wednesday morning.

A deputy noticed a truck running in a neighborhood off of Falcon Road. The deputy approached the driver sleeping in the truck. The driver, 41, gave the deputy permission to search the truck and found the drugs. The 202 grams of methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $20,000.

“A deputy was doing directive patrol in one of our neighborhood watch areas when he noticed a vehicle parked at the end of a driveway, engine running, the truck was parked with its parking lights on and displayed out of state plates,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “Knowing the area, the deputy thought it was odd the truck would be parked in the driveway in such a fashion. On contacting the driver, who was asleep at the wheel, consent was given to search the truck and methamphetamine was recovered.”

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history including distribution of dangerous drugs, resisting arrest and is on Federal probation and parole for theft of government property.

“This is a good example of pro-active police work we want our deputies doing in the community, and is the type of work they do day in and day out,” Millsap said. “He was familiar enough with the area to know that the truck isn’t usually at that residence, and how it was parked in the driveway led to more suspicion. His initiative led to a good seizure.”

The Laclede County prosecutor has not filed charges at the time of this story.

