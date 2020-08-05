Evictions could rise over the next few weeks

Advertisement

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The expiration of moratoriums enacted because of the coronavirus and with courts reopening, the number of evictions could jump.

The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation says we are already seeing a higher number of evictions this year compared to 2019.

The federal eviction moratorium that protects more than 12 million renters living in federally subsidized apartments or units with federally backed mortgages expired on July 25 leaving many who haven’t found work fear for what’s next.

Losing the extra $600 per week of unemployment benefits was a major hit for some.

Many of the calls coming into OACAC because of eviction have a similar story. A person applied for unemployment, got a benefits letter from the unemployment office, and have yet to see any money.

“For the folks coming in for rental assistance you know a lot of them have lost their employment because of the pandemic so that’s what has caused them to get behind on their rent said Bill Bell, Family Resource Specialist with OACAC. “Most of the ones I’m seeing, they filed for unemployment when they lost their jobs, yet it’s been 6 to 8 weeks and they haven’t received an unemployment payment.”

OACAC says that if you are fearing eviction act now by speaking with your landlord and letting them know your current situation.

Then reach out to OACAC for assistance. If you need more information on where to apply for help visit their website HERE.

