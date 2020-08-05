Advertisement

Experts say stress of pandemic, going back to school could cause sleep problems

By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts say the stress of the pandemic, and heading back to school could be what’s keeping you up at night.

John Brabson, the Medical director for Mercy Springfield’s Sleep Disorder Center tells KY3 while he is not seeing an increase in new patients, the insomnia patients he does have are experiencing a flare up of symptoms right now.

”It’s just a stressful time and insomnia goes up with stress,” said Brabson.

He said most people will experience insomnia at one point or another. One of the best ways to cope with it is behavioral therapy.

”Just like medicines, there’s a wide variety of different options for that,” Brabson said.

Some of those are avoiding caffeine, creating a routine, and taking time in your day to process what is causing your stress.

“Don’t have anything scheduled to do, just kind of think about what is going on so when you get in bed that’s kind of processed already, so you can more try to put your brain in a more relaxed, ready to go to sleep mode,” Brabson said.

For many kids, heading back to school can cause some anxiety.

”Youth are often times worried about ‘how am i going to do online learning, that’s hard for me’ or again ‘am I going to get sick, am I going to get my grandparents sick?’ that’s something we’re hearing from a lot of youth,” said Amy Hill, system director of school based Services at Burrell Behavioral Health.

Hill said there are warning signs to watch out for.

”If you notice that your kid is really just sleeping all say long or unable to sleep at night, sleeping too much, sleeping too little,” she said. “Any kind of drastic change in patterns of behavior or sleep patters would definitely be a warning sign.”

Hill said creating a routine now is important.

”Not wait until the night before school starts ,be talking about these things with your kids now, helping them prepare and plan for ‘this might look different but we’ll get through it together,” Hill said.

Burrell’s main number for connection to school-based services is 417-761-5000. Burrell’s crisis number for emergency behavioral health help is 800-494-7355

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts say stress of pandemic, going back to school could cause sleeping problems

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Harrison comes up with solution for goose problem near lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The geese of Harrison are gone. At least for now. The birds leave behind unwanted gifts on the sidewalks around the lake, and the city has made many attempts to get rid of them. But now it has finally come up with a solution for the ongoing problem.

News

Amendment 2: What it means for the future of Medicaid in Missouri

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

SILVER ALERT: Sharp County, Ark. authorities search for missing man

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Timothy Ray Harris disappeared from 1164 River Road on July 29.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Even Warmer with a Chance for Storms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases increase too

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Can you get the coronavirus more than once? Springfield infectious disease doctor weighs in

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Many people may be asking if they can contract the coronavirus more than once. A lot about the virus is still really unknown right now but Cox’s infectious disease doctor, Dr. Robin Trotman, says its unlikely you would get it again this year, but you could next year.

News

Wipes causing more blockage in sewage lines in Springfield

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Since the start of the pandemic, Springfield's Treatment Plant is seeing more debris in sewage lines.

News

Wipes causing more blockage in sewage lines in Springfield

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

Defense focuses on character of Texas County man accused of killing transgender teen

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Amendment 2: Medicaid expansion passes, but at what cost?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Missouri is now the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage for low-income adults. Amendment 2 passed on Tuesday by a 53-to-47 percent margin. But the economic repercussions are still to be determined.