Family of man killed by Buffalo National River park ranger files lawsuit

Jon Bolger
Jon Bolger(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Edited news release:

Attorneys David Ransin and Mike Laux have filed a Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) lawsuit against the U.S./Buffalo National River Park based on the August 20, 2017 park ranger shooting of Jonathan Bolger who, along with his girlfriend and three minor children, were visitors of the park, utilizing one of its many campsites.

The park ranger and his partner arrived at Jon’s campsite area at 1:32 a.m. From the darken woods, unannounced, the rangers approached Jon and his girlfriend’s campsite. Seconds later, they engaged Jon, shined their powerful flashlights in his face and then the offending ranger shot Jon multiple times as Jon turned toward his pickup truck. Jon was struck several times, including in his back. Jon was shot and killed within two minutes of the rangers exiting their truck for a public safety sweep.

Five days after the shooting, flanked by his union lawyers, the offending ranger claimed that not only was Jon armed at the time of the shooting, but the reason that he shot Jon was because Jon, with both hands raised, pointed a gun in the direction of the offending ranger.

However, the ranger’s own body camera video shows the falsity of the ranger’s self-preserving statement. As clearly depicted in the complaint filed by Jon’s family and the offending ranger’s video, Jon turned away from the shooter with his hand on door of his pickup truck.

Since the May 2020 in-custody murder of George Floyd, in-custody deaths and bad police shootings—as well as the often meaningless internal investigations of same—have rightfully drawn more scrutiny and raised questions never before weighed on a national scale.

The perplexing August 20, 2017 park ranger shooting of Jon Bolger simply must be added to the troubling list of egregious police misconduct which deserves local and national media attention.

