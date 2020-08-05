Advertisement

Greene County inmates won’t appear in-person for court after coronavirus case inside jail

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates in the Greene County jail will not make in-person court appearances, after one inmate tested positive for the coronavirus.

Inmates can appear in front of a judge remotely, through audio and video telecommunication. Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier said the decision is meant to contain the coronavirus. He said right now, it’s not clear how many other inmates might later test positive.

The murder trial for Andrew Vrba that started this week is exempt from the rule. Cordonnier said it was determined Vrba was not exposed to the positive case and was quarantined to stay healthy for court proceedings.

The 31st Judicial Court also cancelled the criminal jury trial scheduled for the week of August 10. Cordonnier said that is meant to limit how many people are coming in and out of the courthouse.

However, he said the courthouse will remain open. He said courtrooms will do much of their proceedings by phone or virtual meetings.

Cordonnier said if any more inmates test positive for the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office will be able to figure out if and when those inmates had potentially exposed others inside the courthouse.

Monday, the office wrote in a news release, “all medical staff issued masks to all inmates and will continue screening the existing inmate population as well as every arrest brought to the facility.”

Three former inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after they were transported from the Greene County jail to the Missouri Department of Corrections. The sheriff’s office then screened the nearly 770 inmates it houses, and one tested positive.

Major Royce Denny, with the sheriff’s office, said staff tested all inmates who had been in the same housing unit. Not all the test results have come back, so he would not say if more cases are confirmed.

Both orders from the courthouse are set to last until August 18. Cordonnier said he expects them to be extended after that date.

Masks are already required inside the courthouse.

