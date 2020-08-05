Laclede County Health Department ties several cases of COVID-19 to Joel E. Barber School

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Laclede County Health Department reports multiple cases of COVID-19 to the summer school program at Joel E. Barber School near Lebanon.

Health leaders confirmed exposure dates from July 27 through July 31. They identified close contacts to those infected with the virus.

They ask anyone who attended the summer school program during that time to monitor for symptoms, contact your health care provider for guidance and quarantine for 14 days for the last date of possible exposure.

