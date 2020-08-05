Advertisement

Mike Parson wins Republican primary election for governor in Missouri

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri voters have picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election.

The 64-year-old sitting governor faced two GOP challengers: 69-year-old state Rep. Jim Neely and 40-year-old Saundra McDowell.

McDowell made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018. She lost to Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. Both Neely and McDowell criticized Parson for shutting down the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Parson’s win Tuesday means he’ll have a chance to defend his seat against Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in November.

Parson previously served as lieutenant governor. He took over after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal in 2018.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Springfield job center offers training as $600 extra in unemployment ends

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Christine Morton
That extra $600 a week people were receiving while unemployed has ended, leaving some locals worried about making ends meet while they look for work.

News

Missouri Governor’s race is set: Mike Parson to face Nicole Galloway

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Parson have a chance to defend his governor's seat against Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in November.

News

Douglas County reports third death from COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Douglas County Health Department reported its third death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

News

Ash Grove man, shot in head a nearly week ago, returns home for recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A little more than a week ago, Dakota Watson was caught in the crossfire while trying to do something family and friends say he does best, helping others.

Latest News

News

Greene County, Christian County near estimated in-person voter turnout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Voter turnout in the area was about as expected for Missouri’s primary election.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more really nice day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Search continues for missing amateur MMA fighter in Branson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Family of missing man organizes four search parties.

News

Lake Regional Hospital warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lake Regional Hospital warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Lake Regional Hospital warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

News

On Your Side: Best back-to-school tech deals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Back-to-school shopping looks a lot different this year for many families because of virtual school. If your child needs a new laptop here are top picks on a budget.