Mike Parson wins Republican primary election for governor in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri voters have picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election.

The 64-year-old sitting governor faced two GOP challengers: 69-year-old state Rep. Jim Neely and 40-year-old Saundra McDowell.

McDowell made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018. She lost to Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. Both Neely and McDowell criticized Parson for shutting down the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Parson’s win Tuesday means he’ll have a chance to defend his seat against Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in November.

Parson previously served as lieutenant governor. He took over after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal in 2018.

