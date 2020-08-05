Missouri approves Medicaid expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) —

Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.

Support for the constitutional amendment means that as many as 250,000 more adults could choose to be covered by government health insurance beginning in July 2021, according to estimates from the state auditor.

The vote on health care, which was paired with with Missouri’s primary elections, came as confirmed coronavirus case s have been rising in the state.

Copyright 2020 KYTV. All rights reserved.