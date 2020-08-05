Advertisement

Missouri approves Medicaid expansion

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) —

Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.

Support for the constitutional amendment means that as many as 250,000 more adults could choose to be covered by government health insurance beginning in July 2021, according to estimates from the state auditor.

The vote on health care, which was paired with with Missouri’s primary elections, came as confirmed coronavirus case s have been rising in the state.

