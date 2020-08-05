Advertisement

Missouri Secretary of State Aschroft defends school comments while on Branson radio show

Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to supporters Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Valley Park, Mo. Ashcroft is facing Democratic challenger Robin Smith. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to supporters Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Valley Park, Mo. Ashcroft is facing Democratic challenger Robin Smith. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says comments he made that fathers would risk dying to send their children back to school are being misconstrued.

During an interview Monday with a Christian radio station in Branson, the Republican said he didn’t know a father who wouldn’t risk his life to be sure his children are getting a good education. His Democratic challenger in November’s election, Yinka Faleti, called Ashcroft’s statements insensitive and irresponsible.

Ashcroft told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he wasn’t suggesting anyone should die, but was saying children need to get back to in-person schooling.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Garden Spot: Tractor Time

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares how to till your garden for next season.

News

Garden Spot: Tractor Time

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares how to till your garden for next season.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter temperatures on the way

Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Defense highlights childhood in trial of man accused of killing transgender teenager in Texas County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Andrew Vrba is accused of killing a transgender Houston teen, Ally (Joey) Steinfeld, nearly three years ago.

Latest News

News

Defense highlights childhood in trial of man accused of killing transgender teenager in Texas County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Deputies bust driver for 200 grams of methamphetamine in Laclede County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 202 grams of methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $20,000.

News

Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces purchase of old Dogpatch USA, reveals vision

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morris says in a statement to KY3, plans for the property remain in the early stages of exploration.

News

Protest leader Bush ousts 20-year US Rep. Clay in Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri's Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century.

News

Springfield-Branson National Airport travel numbers down 50% during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
KY3's Ozarks Today.

News

Evictions could rise over the next few weeks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Evictions could increase locally this month