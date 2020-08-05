Advertisement

Missouri State University making adjustments for employees needing child care

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield public school students will be at home for at least three days out of the week when classes start later this month. That’s posing a big challenge for one of Springfield’s largest employers. Now Missouri State University is trying to find ways to help its staff with childcare.

Missouri State will not offer on-campus child care this fall for its thousands of employees. President Clif Smart said grouping children together could undermine health and safety efforts. However, he’s aware how hard this semester could be for those who will need to help their own children learn from home.

Jessica Heinz works in Missouri State University’s communications and marketing department. She also has five Springfield elementary students living in her home, who will need care three days every week this fall.

“I’m sure that’s the same challenge everyone faces who has any kids in school at this point,” Heinz said. “Give them the best experience possible from a virtual standpoint, but how can we continue to be effective at work?”

President Clif Smart said several hundred of the university’s full-time employees might also struggle balancing work with child care.

“We want to be a good employer. We want to do right by our people. We want to be as flexible as we can,” Smart said.

Smart says some staff will be able to adjust their work schedules, and others could potentially work from home. However, he said, there are limits to that because work still has to get done.  

“Maybe you can work four ten hour days instead of five eight hour days, then you have one day you don’t have to worry about,” Smart said.

The university will allow professors to convert upper-level courses to a hybrid model, where classes will meet in person at least once a week and go online the rest. Smart said that won’t be an option for freshmen or lab classes.

“I think we’re going to ask all our people to be flexible as we try to have starts and stops and manage through so people can continue their education,” he said.

Smart said employees can use any kind of leave they have at any time. He wants them to feel safe and supported this semester.

“Our message is, we’re going to work with you to do this the right way,” he said.

Heinz said balancing a career with kids during a pandemic can be chaotic, but she feels comforted taking on this next challenge.

“They’re doing their best to understand and be empathetic to parents like myself,” she said.

Ozarks Technical Community College and Drury University will be handling schedule changes on a case-by-case basis. Evangel University is still working on its plan.

Missouri State University will hold virtual town halls for staff and students Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

For more on the possible adjustments for MSU employees, and information about the virtual town halls, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rusty Maclachlan wins nomination for Greene County Commissioner

Updated: moments ago
Rusty Maclachlan defeated Sonya Murray Anderson for the Republican nomination for Greene County District 1 Commissioner

News

Parson Galloway react to wins

Updated: 25 minutes ago
KY3 News at 10.

News

Bass Pro's Johnny Morris announces purchase of old Dogpatch USA

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Billy Long wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Billy Long wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district, AP projects.

Latest News

Local

Springfield job center offers training as $600 extra in unemployment ends

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
That extra $600 a week people were receiving while unemployed has ended, leaving some locals worried about making ends meet while they look for work.

News

Missouri Governor’s race is set: Mike Parson to face Nicole Galloway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Parson have a chance to defend his governor's seat against Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in November.

Local

Mike Parson wins Republican primary election for governor in Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
Missouri voters have picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election.

News

Douglas County reports third death from COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Douglas County Health Department reported its third death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

News

Ash Grove man, shot in head a nearly week ago, returns home for recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A little more than a week ago, Dakota Watson was caught in the crossfire while trying to do something family and friends say he does best, helping others.

News

Greene County, Christian County near estimated in-person voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Voter turnout in the area was about as expected for Missouri’s primary election.