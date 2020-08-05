Advertisement

On Your Side: Top chromebooks and headphones

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Families are gearing up for an uncertain school year, one that could push back-to-school spending to record levels, but not necessarily for clothes and backpacks. Consumer Reports reveals the affordable technology that could get your child to the head of the online class without breaking the bank.

The top item parents will be buying is probably a laptop. But before you buy, check with your school because technology recommendations might be different this year. For most students, any Chromebook is fine because they’re going to be using web apps, and you don’t need anything special to run them. Consumer Reports recommends the Google Pixelbook Go for $649 or the Lenovo Chromebook C340-15 for $399.

College is a different story because the type of laptop needed may depend on what your child is studying. Colleges will often provide a list of computers or recommend specs or programs. In addition, if you buy through your college, you might be able to receive a discount.

CR says it’s hard to go wrong with a MacBook Air for $899. If you prefer a Windows computer, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a good choice at $896.

Be sure to add a pair of headphones with a built-in microphone to your school-supply list. This is one of those situations where you don’t need to spend extra money for audiophile sound quality.

CR recommends the Monoprice BT300 headphones for $39. If you prefer in-ear headphones, try the affordable Panasonics RP-TCM125 for $15. But if it isn’t the right time to drop a lot of cash on a new computer, look into free software that can turn an outdated laptop into a Chromebook.

Turn old laptop into chromebook

Here’s a link with step-by-step instructions from Consumer Reports on our website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts say stress of pandemic, going back to school could cause sleeping problems

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Harrison comes up with solution for goose problem near lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The geese of Harrison are gone. At least for now. The birds leave behind unwanted gifts on the sidewalks around the lake, and the city has made many attempts to get rid of them. But now it has finally come up with a solution for the ongoing problem.

News

Amendment 2: What it means for the future of Medicaid in Missouri

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

SILVER ALERT: Sharp County, Ark. authorities search for missing man

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Timothy Ray Harris disappeared from 1164 River Road on July 29.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Even Warmer with a Chance for Storms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, Arkansas cases increase too

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Can you get the coronavirus more than once? Springfield infectious disease doctor weighs in

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Many people may be asking if they can contract the coronavirus more than once. A lot about the virus is still really unknown right now but Cox’s infectious disease doctor, Dr. Robin Trotman, says its unlikely you would get it again this year, but you could next year.

Local

Greene County inmates won’t appear in-person for court after coronavirus case inside jail

Updated: 45 minutes ago
After one inmate tested positive, Greene County judges won't see any more in their courtrooms.

News

Wipes causing more blockage in sewage lines in Springfield

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Since the start of the pandemic, Springfield's Treatment Plant is seeing more debris in sewage lines.

News

Wipes causing more blockage in sewage lines in Springfield

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

Defense focuses on character of Texas County man accused of killing transgender teen

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.