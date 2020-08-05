Advertisement

Rusty Maclachlan wins nomination for Greene County Commissioner

Rusty Maclachlan.
Rusty Maclachlan.(KY3)
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The candidate claiming he is an outsider won his first political showdown.

Homebuilder Rusty Maclachlan defeated State Rep. Sonya Murray Anderson for the Republican nomination for Greene County District 1 Commissioner.

As of Tuesday night, he led with nearly 54% of the vote.

Machachlan is the former president of the Homebuilders Association. He faces Democrat Wes Zongker in the general election in November.

