Rusty Maclachlan wins nomination for Greene County Commissioner
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The candidate claiming he is an outsider won his first political showdown.
Homebuilder Rusty Maclachlan defeated State Rep. Sonya Murray Anderson for the Republican nomination for Greene County District 1 Commissioner.
As of Tuesday night, he led with nearly 54% of the vote.
Machachlan is the former president of the Homebuilders Association. He faces Democrat Wes Zongker in the general election in November.
