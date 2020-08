HARDY, Ark. (KY3) -

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to local a man reported missing from Hardy.

Timothy Ray Harris disappeared from 1164 River Road on July 29. He drives a 2004 white Chevy Impala.

Call the Hardy Police Department (870) 994-2211 if you know anything about Harris’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.