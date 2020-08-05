Advertisement

Springfield-Branson National Airport travel numbers down 50% in 2020

Travel numbers were down 66% in June compared to 2019 numbers.
Springfield-Branson National Airport photo
Springfield-Branson National Airport photo (KY3)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts with the International Air Transport Association expect a slow recovery for the air travel industry, saying it will take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Springfield-Branson National Airport is feeling that sting, too. Kent Boyd with the airport said the number of travelers in 2020 is down 50%. In June alone, the number of travelers is down 66% from June of last year.

“I’ll tell ‘ya, I think there’s just a lot of crystal ball gazing,” said Boyd when asked how long it would take the airport to rebound from the pandemic slump. “To kind of put things in perspective, it took this air-market about four-years to recover from the Great Recession, and the economic impact of the Great Recession doesn’t hold a candle to the impact of COVID-19.”

Boyd said the only true time-table is the virus. “People ask me, ‘What’s your business going to be like?’ and I say ‘I don’t know, look at the trend-line for the virus, that’s a pretty good indication.”

In the meantime, the industry is also waiting to see if business travelers ever come back. Boyd explained they’re the main money makers for airlines. “The business traveler will pay the premium fare, the leisure traveler will not,” he said. “‘Does it mean that the business flyer is now the person who does a Zoom meeting rather than jump on an airplane?’”

If business travelers don’t return, leisure travelers can expect price hikes.

Furthermore, if travel numbers remain low, it could hurt the people who work at the airport. “If the virus tends or continues to go up and stay up the rest of the year there’s the possibility we will see layoffs.”

The Springfield-Branson National Airport hauled in more than $9 million in federal aid at the start of the pandemic. Boyd said with that money came the stipulation that there’d be no layoffs until December, if any at all.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri approves Medicaid expansion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.

Local

Springfield voters approve fees for short-term lending establishments

Updated: 7 hours ago
Springfield voters approve a measure to impose an annual fee for short-term lenders.

Local

Rusty Maclachlan wins nomination for Greene County Commissioner

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rusty Maclachlan defeated Sonya Murray Anderson for the Republican nomination for Greene County District 1 Commissioner

News

Parson Galloway react to wins

Updated: 8 hours ago
KY3 News at 10.

Latest News

News

Bass Pro's Johnny Morris announces purchase of old Dogpatch USA

Updated: 8 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Billy Long wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Billy Long wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district, AP projects.

Local

Springfield job center offers training as $600 extra in unemployment ends

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
That extra $600 a week people were receiving while unemployed has ended, leaving some locals worried about making ends meet while they look for work.

News

Missouri Governor’s race is set: Mike Parson to face Nicole Galloway

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Parson have a chance to defend his governor's seat against Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in November.

Local

Mike Parson wins Republican primary election for governor in Missouri

Updated: 9 hours ago
Missouri voters have picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election.

News

Douglas County reports third death from COVID-19 case

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Douglas County Health Department reported its third death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.