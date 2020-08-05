Taney County Health Department reports 70 COVID-19 cases tied to nursing homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department reports 70 cases of COVID-19 tied to several nursing homes in the county.

Health leaders have notified other residents and families of patients. Here’s how the cases break down:

*Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab: 32 Cases

*Shepherd of the Hills Living Center: 34 Cases

*Forsyth Nursing and Rehab: 3

*Lakeside Mountain Manor: 1

“The TCHD continues working with these facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to ensure appropriate testing and health and safety precautions are being taken,” said Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department.

Staff and management at the facilities are asking the public’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other facilities. They remind you to wear a mask when out in public.

