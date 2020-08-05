Greene County, Christian County near estimated in-person voter turnout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voter turnout in the area was about as expected for Missouri’s primary election.

Elizabeth Ann Seton is normally one of the busier polling places, but a supervisor said it was slower than normal when they opened the doors Tuesday morning. Since then it has picked up, and he said the number of voters has been steady. They’re trending toward a 25 percent turnout at that location, which is close to Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller’s expected projection of around 27 percent for the county.

Down in Christian County, County Clerk Kay Brown said they generally end up in the 20 to 23 percent turnout range.

In both Greene County and Christian County, extra measures are being taken for a clean and safe environment for voters and workers, including Plexiglass shields and hand sanitizer, in addition to constant cleaning.

It doesn’t seem the ongoing pandemic diminished in-person voting, and a couple of voters had this to say about their experience.

“As long as you have a mask, you get out and vote,” said Carole Donohue. “That’s very important. That’s why we live in America.”

“Besides just keeping everybody separate, the mere fact that you have your own pen to sign and vote and they’re cleaning them up afterwards or whatever,” said Lee Ferber. “That was a good idea. I hope it’s like that in November. It went very smooth and very fast.”

KY3 received an email with some folks concerned they weren’t able to drop off mail-in ballots today. When asked about that, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said by state law, mail-in ballots can’t be dropped off and must be mailed in.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.