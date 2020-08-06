Advertisement

Arkansas reports 735 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Gov. Hutchinson
Gov. Hutchinson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas on Thursday reported 735 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven more people in the state have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said at least 47,028 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. The department said 6,958 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have recovered or died.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people in the state who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 515. The number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 decreased by two to 514.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greene County Jail administrators report 31 inmates, 5 staff infected with COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases top 1,000 again; Arkansas up 735

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Greene County deputies arrest driver for stolen car pursuit for second time in month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies used the "Starchase" system to track down the driver.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm-up continues, storms return tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: the frantic search for a missing dog that needs daily meds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Peanut, a Pitbull Terrier, went missing from a cabin in Eureka Springs on July 16th.

News

Arkansas woman pleads guilty to killing former lawmaker

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arkansas woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a former state lawmaker who was found dead from multiple stab wounds outside her home last year.

News

Testimony ends in case against Andrew Vrba, accused of killing transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A judge is deliberating the fate of a Texas County man, accused of killing a transgender teenager.

News

Testimony ends in case against Andrew Vrba, accused of killing transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Pulaski County, Mo. deputies injured during arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
The injuries to the deputies are not serious.