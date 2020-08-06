Arkansas reports 735 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas on Thursday reported 735 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven more people in the state have died from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said at least 47,028 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. The department said 6,958 of those cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have recovered or died.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people in the state who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 515. The number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 decreased by two to 514.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

