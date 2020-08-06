Advertisement

Arkansas woman pleads guilty to killing former lawmaker

An Arkansas woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a former state lawmaker who was found dead from multiple stab wounds outside her home last year.
An Arkansas woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a former state lawmaker who was found dead from multiple stab wounds outside her home last year.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a former state lawmaker who was found dead from multiple stab wounds outside her home last year.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of former Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins. Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead on June 4, 2019, outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

O'Donnell also pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal solicitation in a separate case where she was charged with asking fellow inmates to kill Collins' ex-husband and others while she was in jail.

She was sentenced to 50 years in prison under a deal with prosecutors.

O'Donnell was originally charged with capital murder and prosecutors last year said they planned to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors in April said O'Donnell killed Collins for money and to avoid arrest.

O'Donnell worked on Collins' unsuccessful reelection campaign in 2018 and was a witness in the former lawmaker's divorce proceedings. Collins divorced retired Circuit Judge Philip Smith in 2018.

Investigators determined that Collins was last seen alive on May 28, 2019. Video footage from Collins’ security system showed O’Donnell removing security cameras from inside the former lawmaker’s residence that day, investigators said

Collins served one term in the state House and was originally elected as a Democrat in 2010. She switched parties and became a Republican in 2011, a year before the GOP won control of both chambers of the Legislature. She was elected to the state Senate in 2014 and was one of the most conservative lawmakers in the majority-GOP chamber.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Testimony ends in case against Andrew Vrba, accused of killing transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A judge is deliberating the fate of a Texas County man, accused of killing a transgender teenager.

News

Testimony ends in case against Andrew Vrba, accused of killing transgender teen in Texas County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Pulaski County, Mo. deputies injured during arrest

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The injuries to the deputies are not serious.

News

Navy Seaman killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Mountain View, Mo.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michael Deere reports.

Latest News

Back To School

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s tax-free weekend returns from Aug. 7-9

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2020 tax-free weekend. The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 7, and runs through Sunday, August 9.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
This is the county’s thirteenth death since the pandemic.

News

4 test positive for virus as Missouri lawmakers resume work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work this summer to pass legislation aimed at addressing a surge in violent crime in the state's biggest cities.

News

New ambulance headquarters in the works for Christian County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Christian County Ambulance District made a purchase to help match the needs of its growing community.

News

Everything you need to know about Springfield Public Schools 2020 Graduation

Updated: 5 hours ago
Your questions about SPS graduation answered.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm-up continues, storms return tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.