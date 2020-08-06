Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for Missouri sex offender

Detectives are also investigating a Springfield burglary and theft case.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The 36-year-old is on Missouri's sex offender registry(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies want your help finding a sex offender. Jeffery D. Wommack is 36-years-old. He’s wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a stealing charge. Investigators say Wommack has also failed to check in as required by state law under Missouri’s sex offender registry. Wommack is charged with statutory sodomy. Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the case goes back to 2009 involving a 13-year-old girl in Galena.

ATM security video shows a man using a debit card stolen from a Springfield home.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are also investigating a Greene County burglary and car break-in. It happened on April 3 in the 1000 block of South Casa Grande Avenue. The neighborhood is near Miller Avenue and West Mount Vernon Street. Investigators say someone broke into the victims' truck and car at around 5:00 a.m. while they were sleeping. Both vehicles were parked in their garage at the time. The couple thinks they accidentally left the garage door open. The thief stole several credit cards, a debit card, social security card, driver's license and $200 in gift cards. A Springfield ATM camera caught a man using one of the victims' stolen cards. He appears to be driving a red or maroon F-150 extended cab with some kind of door protector on the driver's side.

The Greene County fugitive is charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

This week’s Greene County fugitive is wanted for domestic violence. Deputies want your help finding Brian Banks. He’s 40-years-old and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. Banks is 6′6″ tall and weighs about 260 lbs. If you see him, do not approach him. If you recognize any of these men call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
