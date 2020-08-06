Advertisement

Pulaski County, Mo. deputies injured during arrest

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Two Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies suffered injuries after a woman hit them with her car Thursday morning.

The deputies found the woman unresponsive in the 2000 block of Hartford Road south of Dixon. Investigators say the woman sped off when she woke up. They say she hit the deputies with her car during a short chase.

Deputies arrested Lea Ann Barba. She has multiple felony warrants.

The injuries to the deputies are not serious.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

