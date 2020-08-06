Everything you need to know about Springfield Public Schools 2020 Graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School’s 2020 seniors will hit the stage Thursday and Friday for their graduation ceremony, three months after the original scheduled date.

The district sent a survey out to parents and students after it became apparent that the May graduation wouldn’t happen because of the pandemic. The survey showed they still wanted a ceremony.

The district, Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University came up with a plan for a ceremony that honored the seniors while keeping everyone safe.

“They’ve had a rough end to their senior year,” said Stephen Hall, Communications Director for SPS.

Certainly not the year anyone would have hoped for nor is it the year that they deserved. But we are doing everything we can to support them and show them how proud we are of their accomplishments, and also provide that safe environment that everyone needs during these uncertain times,” said Hall.

We’ve got all you need to know before heading to the graduation.

When and where will the graduation happen?

Springfield Public Schools will celebrate commencement August 6-7, 2020, at JQH Arena, located at 685 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, on the campus of Missouri State University.

August 6, 2020

Parkview High School - 12 p.m.

Hillcrest High School - 4 p.m.

Glendale High School - 8 p.m.

August 7, 2020

Kickapoo High School - 3 p.m.

Central High School - 8 p.m.

All graduation will be live-streamed from Springfield Public Schools social media channels.

Can everyone come to the ceremony?

The ceremony is not open to the public. Each student was allotted 8 tickets to give to family and friends. That being said everyone can watch that graduation on the live streams.

What time is the graduation rehearsal?

There will be no graduation rehearsals this year. Instead seniors will arrive an hour before their graduation times dressed in their cap and gown ready to go. Don’t forget your mask! Principals from each of the schools will walk their graduating class through how the ceremony will work.

What procedures is SPS taking to make sure this ceremony is safe?

While nothing is perfect, SPS has worked alongside the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University to make this even as safe as possible.

Extra time is being given between each high school’s graduation ceremony to do any necessary cleaning and keep the groups separate.

Guest heading to JQH Arena will notice some sections and chairs blocked off for seating to encourage social distancing during the ceremony.

Everyone entering, including graduates, will be required to wear a mask.

Will seniors have to wear a mask when they walk across the stage?

Seniors will not have to wear a mask while they walk across the stage or while getting a photograph with their diploma. There will not be the traditional handshake this year though as a precaution.

Congratulations to the senior class of 2020!

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.