Greene County deputies arrest driver for stolen car pursuit for second time in month

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies arrested a driver for the second time in a month involved in a stolen car pursuit.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of West College Street and North Nolting Avenue in Springfield Thursday morning. The driver took off when the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. The deputies deployed the “Starchase” system, terminating the pursuit. “Starchase” tracked the vehicle to to a Farm Road off of State Highway 160 in Willard.

Deputies arrested the driver and two occupants without incident.

