Greene County Jail administrators report 31 inmates, 5 staff infected with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Jail administrators report an additional 31 inmates and five staff tested positive for COVID-19 after widespread testing.

The jail began testing after three inmates tested positive at a Missouri prison, transported from the Greene County Jail. A fourth inmate then tested positive. Staff has tested 123 inmates out of the 746. Of those 40 additional inmates remain in quarantine while awaiting results.

Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

