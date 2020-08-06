Advertisement

Groceries are getting more expensive

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%. Beef and veal prices recorded the highest climb - spiking 20%.

People are paying more for other staples, too. Egg prices are up 10%, and cereals and fresh vegetables are up 4%.

This is all new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to help measure inflation.

While there's no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and higher prices.

Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick, and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices, which has tightened the country’s supply.

