Advertisement

Kristi Fulnecky files lawsuit against city of Branson, Board of Alderman for masking ordinance

By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

Attorney Kristi Fulnecky announced a second lawsuit Thursday concerning masks, this time against the city of Branson.

Fulnecky filed a suit against Springfield, Mayor Ken McClure and several city council members July 23. Fulnecky said she has had hundreds of people reaching out for her services within the last week. Thursday, she’s representing two Branson business owners who say the mask ordinance is impacting their business.

“I have to pull out of a lot of shops here in Branson, so it’s hit me financially here, for sure,” said Jamie Hall, owner of Branson Etched Mugs.

He said the pandemic has been hard on his business.

”It started an uphill trend again and then the mask mandate came in and we started going right back down hill,” Hall said.

Foam Bros owner Bo Dejager also expects the week-old ordinance to hit him hard.

”I don’t see it immediately, but I will see the after-effects when people are not wanting to expand and continuously wanting to build new homes and stuff where my services are needed,” Dejager said.

Branson City Attorney Chris Lebeck said the city has not been served the lawsuit, and sent a statement that said:

“At this time the City of Branson has not been served with a suit. I hope Ms. Fulnecky has the opportunity at some point between her grandstanding in both the City of Branson and the City of Springfield to review Rule 4-3.6 of the Rules of Professional Conduct with regards to her ethical responsibilities as a licensed attorney with regards to pretrial publicity. It is disappointing that she continues to not honor the integrity of our judicial system by her prejudicial pretrial comments.”

“I mean when you’re an elected leader you know that if people don’t agree with your decision and you don’t listen to your constituents, somebody is going to sue you," Fulnecky said.

The lawsuit listed the right to privacy as it’s main argument. It also lists the impact on tourism, stating the Lake of the Ozarks, without a mask mandate, has seen a spike in visitors.

”I don’t know if it’s comparable, but I know people go there from other areas of Missouri for recreation,” Fulnecky said.

Fulnecky said she’s had people from every part of the state that has a masking ordinance reach out for her services.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms with Heavy Rain Tonight for Some

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Showers and storms will decrease in coverage late this evening. Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region.

News

Kristi Fulnecky files lawsuit for client against Branson's masking ordinance

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Judge hears closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing teenager in Texas County

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

How to get your kids comfortable wearing face masks at school

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wearing a face mask is going to put some kids out of their comfort zone this year but a Child Life specialist from Cox Health has some tips for an easy transition.

Latest News

News

At three-week mark of Springfield’s mask mandate, where do we stand?

Updated: 41 minutes ago
There have now been lawsuits filed in both Springfield and Branson against the ordinances requiring masks to be worn because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's just the latest example of the divisive nature of mandated masks, and Springfield's ordinance just reached its three-week mark on Thursday (Aug. 6). So is it doing any good? And do other towns need to be joining the effort?

News

Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State and federal governments announced steps aimed at reining in violent crime in St. Louis Thursday, prompting Black leaders to question why police reform isn’t part of the conversation.

News

Harrison leaders react to Dogpatch purchase by Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bass Pro Founder Johnny Morris' announcement he now owns the Dogpatch USA theme park in north Arkansas has nearby towns excited about what that means for their communities. Harrison leaders give their expectations about the future.

News

Arkansas reports 735 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

News

Greene County Jail administrators report 31 inmates, 5 staff infected with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri daily cases top 1,000 again; Arkansas up 735

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.